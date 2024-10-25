Wigan Infirmary

A doctor who failed to wear a face mask properly during the pandemic and went to work at Wigan Infirmary with coronavirus symptoms has been struck off.

Dr Graham Evangele Eli Michael Holmes was removed from the medical register after a tribunal found multiple allegations against him had been proven and his fitness to practise was impaired by his misconduct.

The allegations related to his behaviour between August 2019 and March 2021 when he worked as a locum consultant at various hospitals.

The medical practitioners’ tribunal heard he worked at Wigan Infirmary in October 2020 and was based on Pemberton ward, a 12-bed isolation ward for patients with infectious diseases.

But he failed to follow infection control protocols by not wearing a face mask properly, with one witness reporting he “often” wore it below his chin and describing him as “the worst member of staff for not wearing his mask properly”.

Another said there were “multiple occasions” when she saw him without a mask or wearing one below his chin, at a time when it was policy for surgical face masks, covering the nose and mouth, to always be worn by all staff.

Whenever Dr Holmes was challenged about wearing a mask, he would put it in place properly, the tribunal heard.

He refuted the allegations, saying the mask would sometimes “inadvertently come off but I would put it back on”.

The tribunal also heard Dr Holmes, who is in his 70s, went to the hospital on October 30, 2020 – his final day of work there – with a constant cough and a temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, which were symptoms of coronavirus.

The ward manager said they were very short-staffed due to people isolating and Dr Holmes had a cough from the first day she worked with him, which he said was normal for him.

But that day he was said to have arrived at work looking unwell and after taking his temperature she told him to leave the ward and get a coronavirus test.

Dr Holmes subsequently tested positive, along with 11 members of staff on the ward.

While the allegation that he went to work with coronavirus symptoms was proven, the tribunal did not find this amounted to misconduct, stating his “poor judgement” should be considered alongside the pressure of staff shortages.

Dr Holmes also failed to wear a face mask properly between September and October 2020 while working at Royal Bournemouth Hospital.

It was also proved that he exposed himself in a work environment and urinated in a clinical sink on a ward on one or more occasions in 2019 at Gosport Hospital.

An allegation that he said a patient needed to CT scan “to see if she had a brain” in August 2019 was proven, but the tribunal did not find evidence of harassment.

Dr Homes failed to comply with an interim order of conditions imposed on his registration on February 4, 2021, by not telling the General Medical Council about his work and his employer about the conditions.

He worked without being closely supervised, failed to declare his locum position on a form and said he did not believe the conditions applied to his work at the time.