The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman said patients recognising the pressure on health services during the Covid-19 crisis has likely been a major factor in a fall in NHS complaints across England.NHS England figures show Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) received 410 written complaints in 2020-21.This was down from 491 the year before, and fewer than the 563 received in 2018-19.Complaints were most often about patients aged between 75 and and and over – 130 were lodged last year, accounting for 32 per cent of all those where an age was known.There were also 12 complaints about infants younger than five.Hospital and community health services across England received 83,899 complaints in 2020-21 – a decrease of 26 per cent from 2019-20.However, NHS England announced an optional pause to the complaints process between March and June 2020 which may have affected the number received.Rob Behrens, the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman responsible for investigating complaints about government departments and the NHS in England, said it is hard to know exactly why the numbers have dropped, but the pandemic has likely been a “major factor”.