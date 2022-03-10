Wigan borough MP joins comedian to support cancer charity's daffodil campaign

Yvonne Fovargue, who represents Makerfield, and Paul Chuckle, TV comedian and entertainer known for being half of comedy duo The Chuckle Brothers, backed end-of-life charity Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal.

Ms Fovargue is encouraging people in the borough to donate and wear one of the charity’s daffodil pins to help fund vital care and support for people with a terminal illness, as well as their families.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “Every five minutes someone in the UK dies without getting the care and support they need at the end of their life, and that also has an impact on those they leave behind who are grieving.

“From the expert care given by Marie Curie nurses through to the reassuring voices on the support line, its services have never been more in need. But they can only continue to reach those in urgent need of help with the generosity of the public. That is why I am supporting the Great Daffodil Appeal this March.”

Mr Chuckle said: “I’m proud to be part of the Great Daffodil Appeal, helping ensure Marie Curie can raise as much awareness and money as possible so they can be there for people in their final days, weeks, months.

“The charity does fantastic work. Its dedicated team of nurses, doctors and support staff help make the end-of-life experience the best it can possibly be for everyone. So I urge you to don a daffodil pin this March and unite with Marie Curie in our wish for better end-of-life care for all.”

Paul Chuckle and MP Yvonne Fovargue support the appeal

The charity cancelled its public collections over the past two years due to the pandemic, but they will go ahead this year.

Last year Marie Curie provided support to more than 69,000 people – a 15 per cent rise on the previous year – which is more than ever before.

During the Great Daffodil Appeal, the annual National Day of Reflection will take place. On March 23, the charity is encouraging everyone to wear a daffodil pin and show their support for the millions of people bereaved during the pandemic and remember the people who have died.

For more information on Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal, visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil