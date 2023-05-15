Efforts of Wigan's healthcare workers celebrated on International Nurses Day
School pupils designed “thank you” cards and awards were handed out to staff as Wigan’s hospital trust celebrated International Nurses Day.
Employees from across Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) got together for a series of talks and an awards presentation.
At the start of the celebration event, chief nurse Rabina Tindale said to staff: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for everything you do, every day you go above and beyond to provide safe, compassionate and expert care to our patients and I am so proud to call you my colleagues.”
Awards were presented to several members of staff at the trust to mark their outstanding contributions over the past 12 months.
The recipients were: unregistered nurse of the year – Jenny Watson; learner of the year – Neelesh Patel; nurse associate of the year – Louise Chadwick; nurse of the year – Stevie Copland; nurse leader of the year – Alison Murphy; and Karen Downs award for innovation – virtual ward team.
There were talks during the day about international nurses, dementia care, nursing apprenticeships, research in nursing and the role of associate nurses.
Children from Aspull Church Primary School designed “thank you” cards and sent them to the hospital’s nurses to mark International Nurses Day.
They also a created a wall of inspirational quotes, which has been put on display for staff.
Deputy headteacher Anna Ganley said: “As a school we wanted to acknowledge and celebrate the NHS, especially on International Nurses Day.
“Our school vision is about 'making a difference' in the world and we want to celebrate the valuable difference nurses make.
“We showed our appreciation with cards and pictures, alongside teaching the children about Florence Nightingale and the incredible work nurses still do today.”
Rebecca McCarren, divisional director of nursing, said: “It’s amazing to see school children in our local community wanting to celebrate the work of our nurses as part of International Nurses Day. The efforts of the children brought huge smiles to the faces of our nursing workforce who were touched by the gesture.”