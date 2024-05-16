Fewer Wiganers are eating their 'five a day'
The Food Foundation said many families across the UK are having to cut back on fruit and vegetables during the cost-of-living crisis.
Office for Health Improvement and Disparities figures based on Sport England data show 23.9 per cent of people aged over 16 in Wigan met the “five-a-day” fruit and vegetable recommendation in the year to November 2023.
This was down from 27 per cent the year before.
Evidence shows there are significant health benefits to getting at least five portions of a variety of fruit and vegetables every day. According to the NHS, a portion of fruit or vegetables is 80 grams.
Across England, the rate of adults meeting the recommended amount of fruit and vegetables fell to 31 per cent last year – down from 32.5 per cent the year before and 34.9 per cent two years prior.
Shona Goudie, Food Foundation policy and advocacy manager, said: "Fruit and vegetables shouldn't be a luxury for low-income households but that is the struggle that many families across the UK are currently facing."
She added recent data from the charity shows the "severe" impact the cost-of-living crisis continues to have as it suggests 60 per cent of food insecure households are cutting down on purchasing fruit and 44 per cent on vegetables.
She added: "It is critical that Government and retailers prioritise making sure that everyone can afford and access a healthy diet."
