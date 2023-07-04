Giant Hogweed has been spotted at J27 of the M6 and along the canal in Wigan.

Dave The Plantman highlighted giant hogweed presence at junction 27 of the M6 at Standish in a social media video and discussed the risk people face if they are to come in contact with it.

It has been seen and marked by local authorities but the plant is present in a larger area and Dave worries that if anyone was to break down and climb over the barrier they would be at risk of serious burns.

When exposed to sun, the sap can cause serious burns leading to hospitalisation.

Previous posts have garnered over one million views as users educate themselves on the dangers of the sap it contains, which can result in third degree burns leading to hospitalisation.

Dave said: “People still don’t know about it and I think they should be aware, the amount of pictures that people have sent me of blisters and tales of people strimming before hitting one and it splatters all over their arms, legs and face causing them to spend a considerable amount of time in hospital.

"It can give you third degree burns and people have no idea about it.”

The sap is phototoxic and causes phytophotodermatitis – as a result of ultra-violet light from the sun resulting in severe blisters and scars.

Giant hogweed can grow up to 18ft tall in ideal conditions and has large leaves which are deeply lobed. It also features a bright green stem with dark reddish-purple splotches and prominent white hairs.

A phototoxic reaction can take just 15 minutes and photosensitivity peaks between 30 minutes and two hours after contact but can last up to several days after the incident. Protective clothing should be worn when handling the plant and skin should be washed immediately with soap and cold water. Exposure to sunlight should be avoided for at least 48 hours.

Dave said: “The warning to the children ahead of he summer holidays is most important. Once people know what it is they’ll stay away from it. Now that it’s in flower, now is the time to start telling people about it.

A spokesman for National Highways said: “We have long-standing procedures to manage the growth of invasive and injurious plant species within the soft estate along our motorways and major A roads. Where the growth of plants like giant hogweed is identified during our routine inspections of the network, the sites are marked and the dealt with under cyclical maintenance arrangements.

“We of course pay particular attention to areas such as immediately behind safety barriers in the hard shoulder where people may need to stand for protection following an incident or break down. People needing to stand behind the safety barrier should avoid skin contact with any vegetation they find themselves near.”

The plant has also been seen along the River Douglas up to and including Crooke Hall, with local authorities seemingly reluctant to take responsibility to deal with the issue. Wigan Council stated that the Canal and River Trust were responisble for that area.

Upon contacting the trust, they believed that it is not within their remit as this isn’t one of their waterways and advised to contact West Lancashire Council.