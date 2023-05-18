News you can trust since 1853
Free car parking at flagship Wigan borough mental health unit ‘under review’

The NHS mental health trust providing services in Wigan has said it is “reviewing” free car parking at its flagship site.

By Alan Weston
Published 18th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Atherleigh Park in Leigh is a purpose-built mental health inpatient unit that treats adults of working age and later life adults (over the age of 65) in Wigan borough, living with conditions such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, severe depression and dementia.

It offers 48 en-suite bedrooms for vulnerable adults with mental health problems, a 26-bed unit providing short stay intermediate care for patients with dementia and memory conditions and a 16-bed unit for older people with mental health issues.

Exterior of Atherleigh Park hospital, Atherleigh Way, Leigh.Exterior of Atherleigh Park hospital, Atherleigh Way, Leigh.
Exterior of Atherleigh Park hospital, Atherleigh Way, Leigh.
Staff at the unit work closely with different health and social care organisations to make sure that physical health, housing, finances, social care and other social needs are also met.

Atherleigh Park originally opened on what used to be Leigh East's rugby league ground in March 2017, with new facilities being added last year. Its car park has around 100 spaces.

The hospital is part of Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust (GMMH). It is one of a small number of sites operated by the Trust where car parking is free, but a review is now under way which could change that.

Marc Reed, associate director of capital, estates and facilities at GMMH said: “Parking at Atherleigh Park is free for all staff, patients and visitors.

“We are currently reviewing our car parking offer, alongside incentives for alternative, sustainable travel. As part of this work, we are engaging with staff to understand their needs and how we can support them to travel to and from our hospital sites.”

