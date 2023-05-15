McKenzie Robertshaw, 16, from Wigan sent a flurry of text messages to his girlfriend, which revealed his troubled and unhappy state of mind on the day of his death, an inquest heard.

When his girlfriend became concerned for his safety, she and a friend entered the house in Worsley Mesnes where McKenzie lived with his dad - where he was alone at the time - because the front door had been left unlocked.

They found the teenager's lying unconscious in the bedroom and tried to resuscitate him while awaiting the arrival of an ambulance crew.

McKenzie Robertshaw was 16 at the time of his death

McKenzie was taken to Wigan Infirmary but attempts to save him proved futile and he was pronounced dead early on the morning of December 4 last year.

The inquest held at Bolton Coroners' Court was attended by several members of McKenzie’s family, including his dad Darren, along with a brother, aunt and grandparents.

The hearing was told that McKenzie had no health issues and was highly spoken of at school, where he was described as a “joy to teach.” His interests were boxing and going to the gym.

However the teenager had difficulties coming to terms with his mum and dad splitting up, and his mum's new partner. This would lead to occasional outbursts of anger - including hitting inanimate objects and punching walls.

On the day of McKenzie's death, his dad Darren Robertshaw had invited him to accompany him to a boxing match in Northwich. However McKenzie declined and said he was going to the gym with his mates.

During the course of the day, McKenzie was constantly text messaging his girlfriend, who was out with friends and family. The series of messages indicated his confused state of mind and included one saying he was finishing the relationship, and another saying he was going to "jump off a bridge."

The final message was sent by McKenzie at 11.06pm on the evening of Saturday, December 3. His girlfriend and another friend took a taxi to to McKenzie's house to make sure he was okay, and raised the alarm after finding him.

A post mortem examination gave the cause of McKenzie's death as hanging. No alcohol or drugs were found in his system.

An investigation by GMP was launched because McKenzie was under the age of 18, but no suspicious circumstances or third party involvement was found.

Terri Partington, a social worker at Wigan Council, told the inquest McKenzie had been referred to them because of his family and anger issues. However he had shown no indication of wanting to harm himself or suicidal ideation.

"He was very popular and was in the top sets at school," she added.

The coroner, Stephen Teasdale, said McKenzie died as a result of self-suspension and returned a narrative conclusion as his intentions in so doing were unclear.

Mr Teasdale said: “The deceased was found in his bedroom at Adams Drive, Wigan unresponsive and suspended from an improvised ligature having exchanged messages with a friend indicating an intention to end his life, knowing that the friend was en route to his home and having left a door to the house unsecured.

"Paramedics attended, began resuscitation before taking him to the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary, Wigan where resuscitation continued but was unsuccessful with death being confirmed on the 4th December 2022.”