Joanne Corless, 41, will host a second charity night at Newtown Working Mens Club to assist the hospital - allowing them to continue providing support to those with cancer.

Starting at 7pm on Friday October 6, a range of prizes have been donated by local businesses for the raffle including Cineworld tickets, Go Ape vouchers, a family pass to Wigan Warriors just to name a few.

Joanne wants to give back to The Christie who provide support for people with cancer

Event tickets are £3 along with raffle tickets costing £1 for a strip and are available to buy from Sue’s Cafe, Serene and the venue itself. Joanne wanted to give back to The Christie who has helped her during her time with terminal cancer after being given just 18 months in December 2022.

Joanne said: “I’m doing it because a lot of people have been affected by cancer, including myself, and they’ve played a big part in people's lives.”

Thanks to fund-raisers like Joanne, the charity can continue to help 60,000 people every single year by delivering projects, equipment and improvements throughout the hospital that are above and beyond what the NHS can fund.

Joanne said: “The support and hard dedicated work they provide is so important, along with the treatment. They go out of their way for you and help you on an emotional level.