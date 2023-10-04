Diggers spotted at start of major Wigan link road extension
In the meanwhile developers have announced that another section of it is nearing completion.
Heavy plant was spotted by reader Brian King’s drone camera on land next to the M6/M58 roundabout at Orrell and alongside St James’s Rugby Club where the M58 link road will start.
But it does not mean that the building project – which would create a route between the interchange and Billinge Road in Pemberton – is starting just yet.
A spokesperson for Wigan Council said: “We are carrying out some investigative works at this site as part of the design process for the M58 link road. These investigations will be on-site until late October.
"The start-on-site date for this project will only be programmed once all the design and development work is completed.”
But the route, whose primary aim is to alleviate traffic on the congested Ormskirk Road, has been approved and is in part an extension of the existing Leopold Street.
Not all residents are happy with the plan, especially those who moved into new-built homes on Meadow Brook years ago and were not told that the link road was still a viable plan and that it would cut their road off from the rest of Pemberton.
Claire Ormshaw, who led opposition to the plans when they were revived 11 years ago, confirmed that they have mounted a legal challenge about a lack of information on searches about the road, but said they were now resigned to its being built. Another focus at present is to ensure that a proper traffic crossing is established on their section, particularly aimed at the safety of children and older residents.
The next section of the road further east, however, is now nearing completion.
That is being constructed by housing developer Northstone whose Tulach estate on the site of the former Pemberton Colliery is at a relatively advanced phase.
Using £4m provided by Northstone as part of its commitment to bringing abandoned brownfield sites back into use, the road will connect Billinge Road to Smithy Brook roundabout.
The original plan was to take the link road over a reinforced version of the bridge close to Pemberton railway station. But after councillors heard how complicated, expensive and disruptive to traffic it would be, they instead approved the creation of a new bridge closer to St Matthew’s church which would also involve the demolition of two bungalows in order to join the road up to the Pemberton to Orrell section.
An east-to-west link road between the M61 at Westhoughton and M6 at Orrell has been on Wigan Council’s wish list for many decades because it could alleviate heavy traffic on the town’s notoriously narrow and busy main roads and also open up disused brownfield land for economy-boosting redevelopment.
The A49 link road section from Westwood to Goose Green was completed three years ago, but much of the route heading further east still looks many years away from being realised.