In the meanwhile developers have announced that another section of it is nearing completion.

Heavy plant was spotted by reader Brian King’s drone camera on land next to the M6/M58 roundabout at Orrell and alongside St James’s Rugby Club where the M58 link road will start.

Excavators on land near the M58/M6 junction and St James's rugby fields

But it does not mean that the building project – which would create a route between the interchange and Billinge Road in Pemberton – is starting just yet.

A spokesperson for Wigan Council said: “We are carrying out some investigative works at this site as part of the design process for the M58 link road. These investigations will be on-site until late October.

"The start-on-site date for this project will only be programmed once all the design and development work is completed.”

But the route, whose primary aim is to alleviate traffic on the congested Ormskirk Road, has been approved and is in part an extension of the existing Leopold Street.

The link road taking shape between the newly built homes on the former Pemberton Colliery site

Not all residents are happy with the plan, especially those who moved into new-built homes on Meadow Brook years ago and were not told that the link road was still a viable plan and that it would cut their road off from the rest of Pemberton.

Claire Ormshaw, who led opposition to the plans when they were revived 11 years ago, confirmed that they have mounted a legal challenge about a lack of information on searches about the road, but said they were now resigned to its being built. Another focus at present is to ensure that a proper traffic crossing is established on their section, particularly aimed at the safety of children and older residents.

The next section of the road further east, however, is now nearing completion.

That is being constructed by housing developer Northstone whose Tulach estate on the site of the former Pemberton Colliery is at a relatively advanced phase.

The dream of a link road between the M6 and M61 has been alive for decades

Using £4m provided by Northstone as part of its commitment to bringing abandoned brownfield sites back into use, the road will connect Billinge Road to Smithy Brook roundabout.

The original plan was to take the link road over a reinforced version of the bridge close to Pemberton railway station. But after councillors heard how complicated, expensive and disruptive to traffic it would be, they instead approved the creation of a new bridge closer to St Matthew’s church which would also involve the demolition of two bungalows in order to join the road up to the Pemberton to Orrell section.

An east-to-west link road between the M61 at Westhoughton and M6 at Orrell has been on Wigan Council’s wish list for many decades because it could alleviate heavy traffic on the town’s notoriously narrow and busy main roads and also open up disused brownfield land for economy-boosting redevelopment.

The A49 link road section from Westwood to Goose Green was completed three years ago, but much of the route heading further east still looks many years away from being realised.

There are still plenty of homes to be built on the former Pemberton Colliery site but the link road is nearing completion

Jon England, development director at Northstone, said: “The M58 link road scheme is such a high priority locally, we’re thrilled to be playing our part in its delivery. Construction of our section of the road is now almost complete.

“When we started at the former Pemberton Colliery site we promised to deliver this strategic infrastructure alongside some of the highest quality, most energy-efficient homes ever delivered in Wigan – all set within new green spaces. We’re delivering on those commitments.

“Our first residents now call Tulach home and we’re also using the site to trial new building methods, with our project to build an operationally net zero home also taking shape.”

The nine-mile Westhoughton to Orrell link road, which would ultimately also pass through Ince, Hindley and Leigh, is being delivered via a mix of funding pots.