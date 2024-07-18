Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fun day is taking place this weekend for a Wigan boy battling a life-threatening condition.

Ten-year-old Lincoln Melling is undergoing treatment for neuroblastoma, an uncommon and highly aggressive cancer, for the second time in his life.

A number of fund-raising events have already taken place to raise money to support Lincoln and his family – mum Amy Fawcett, dad Daniel and six-year-old sister Amber.

Millbrook Primary School pupil Lincoln Melling, aged 10

The most spectacular fund-raiser took place a few weeks ago, when members of staff at Lincoln's school – Millbrook Primary in Shevington – took part in a sponsored skydive, which they dubbed a “leap of love for Lincoln”.

Executive headteacher Karen Tomlinson, business manager Jacqui Holborn and teaching assistant Andrea Sadler each jumped from 15,000ft – the highest skydive in the UK at nearly three miles up in the air.

The tandem skydive – where the jumper is connected directly to the instructor throughout the entirety of the skydive – took place at the Black Knights Skydiving Centre in Cockerham, near Lancaster. It raised £7,664.

Lincoln's mum Amy said: "The skydive was incredible with the weather being glorious, we all had a fantastic day.

Pictured at the sponsored skydive: (left to right) Lincoln's dad Daniel; Millbrook Primary School business manager Jacqui Holborn; Lincoln's sister Amber (six); Lincoln Melling (10); Millbrook executive head Karen Tomlinson; mum Amy Fawcett, and Millbrook teaching assistant Andrea Sadler

"The three ladies who took the leap of love for Lincoln were fabulous, I couldn't believe how calm and collected they were. They said it was literally breath-taking and they would recommend anyone to do it.

"Me and Dad want to express how grateful we are to them all."

She added: "Lincoln is doing amazing, he just takes everything in his stride and remains in school where he finds it possible between treatments.

"A few weeks ago, Lincoln became very ill with sepsis and was blue-lighted to hospital, and then transferred to Alder Hey in Liverpool where he received two weeks of antibiotics.

Staff from Millbrook Primary School took part in the sponsored skydive for Lincoln Melling and his family

"It was a long haul because once he was home, he had to go back to hospital twice daily at 8am and 8pm for a week for antibiotics through his central line.

"Nevertheless, Lincoln's back on top form and has just finished another week of chemotherapy marking off seven rounds.

"We always remain hopeful and we will always remain positive."

Lincoln was only five when he received a diagnosis of stage four neuroblastoma in February 2019. In a further cruel twist, it was discovered the cancer had also spread beyond the tumour.

The treatment finally ended in May 2020 and three years later Lincoln was thriving and almost back to normal.

But in November, his family received the devastating news that the cancer had returned, requiring more rounds of chemotherapy.

The latest fund-raiser takes place this weekend with a fun day at Shevington Bowling Club, on Miles Lane.

If you have fancied having a go at crown green bowling but never tried it, coaching will be available and all the necessary equipment will be provided.

There will also be a raffle, craft stall and refreshments, with competitions for bowlers and non-bowlers.

The event on Saturday, July 20 starts at 1pm. For more information contact Barbara on 01257 254747 or Andrew on 07710 635075.