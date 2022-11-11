Chloe and Martin Shiels, from Swinley in Wigan, wanted to raise money for the Wigan Infirmary’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) following the birth of their twin boys Solomon and Xander in May.

The tiny brothers were cared for by the NICU team who helped Chloe deliver the boys into the world six weeks prematurely, before they were put onto ventilators in incubators to stabilise while she recovered.

Chloe and Martin Shiels

To thank the NICU team, Martin raised funds for the unit by taking part in the Wigan 10k on Sunday September 11, as he often goes out running to help with his mental wellbeing.

Martin’s target was to reach £250, however he smashed this goal and finished with over £1,400 worth of donations, with which he was able to purchase three wall-mounted thermometers, along with baby grows, blankets and bibs which were later presented to the team by the family.

Martin said: “Before we had the twins, Chloe and I had never had any experiences with neonatal intensive care and having to go on the unit was a daunting and worrying time.

“However, the amazing support we had for our boys was really touching. The staff on the unit really supported us and taught us so much, but most importantly they helped get our boys strong and home to our family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Shiels with Solomon and Xander

“I wanted to give something back and raise awareness for what they do and the families and babies they look after so well.”

Chloe said: “We don't think there are enough words. We will be forever grateful and will never forget the midwives and nurses who helped us through.

“They really are incredible, from them being on breathing machines to just changing their nappies, we learned so much and were so impressed with how well they do their job.”

Advertisement Hide Ad