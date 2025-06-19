Greater Manchester achieves national target for pregnancy smoking rates –numbers at an all time low

New figures reveal the number of women in Greater Manchester smoking during pregnancy has fallen for the seventh consecutive year. According to NHS England, fewer than 6 in 100 women in Greater Manchester smoked during pregnancy between April 2024 to March 2025 – achieving NHS England’s national target.

In Greater Manchester as a whole, only 5.9% of women now smoke at the time of delivery – a drop from around 13% in 2018 and almost 1,000 babies born smokefree in the last year alone. With a drop across all ten localities, in particular Manchester and Heywood, Middleton and Rochdale.

This 1.8 percentage point decrease from 7.7% (around 7 in 100 pregnant women) in 2023-24 brings Greater Manchester to below the England average of 6.1% and achieved the national ambition set by NHS England of 6% or less.

The significant reduction is attributed to Greater Manchester’s Smokefree Pregnancy programme – a key part of Greater Manchester Integrated Care Partnership’s regional tobacco control strategy to make smoking history.

NHS logo

Launched in 2018, the pioneering programme is delivered in collaboration between NHS Greater Manchester, NHS Foundation Trusts and local authorities. It aims to tackle health inequalities, improve health and wellbeing, and ultimately save babies’ lives.

Since its inception, smoking at time of delivery (the benchmark used by the NHS to measure the number of women smoking throughout pregnancy up to childbirth) has dropped by over 50%, from 12.6% in 2017-18 to 5.9% in 2024-25.

During the last seven years, the Greater Manchester Smokefree Pregnancy programme has supported more than 10,000 pregnant women and their partners to quit smoking. The programme offers all pregnant women and their partners free and personalised stop-smoking support through a specialist maternity stop-smoking service. It includes one-to-one advice and guidance, free nicotine replacement therapy (NRT), regular carbon monoxide (CO) screening, and an incentive scheme to stay smokefree. Based on this model, similar programmes have since been rolled out across the country to support more parents-to-be to stop smoking.

The Greater Manchester programme’s success is driven in large part by a new digital platform, created collaboratively with midwives, public health experts, and service users across Greater Manchester to revolutionise how smokefree support referrals are managed. Enabling real-time data tracking, automated incentive payments, and delivering tailored support to those who need it most.

Expectant mothers are empowered to stay smokefree through bespoke support, treatment and financial incentives in the form of a gift card. These cards are topped up as individuals reach important smoking cessation milestones, verified through low CO readings. Pregnant women who remain smokefree can earn up to £400 in vouchers – with early enrolment unlocking even greater rewards.

As a result, since its launch in 2018, Greater Manchester’s Smokefree Pregnancy Programme has successfully:

reduced smoking at time of delivery by more than 50%

led to almost 7,000 babies being born smokefree

saved more than £11 million annually by reducing hospital admissions and using resources more effectively.

The programme has proven to be so effective, that it even set the blueprint for a new national initiative aimed at reducing smoking during pregnancy. Since the launch in December 2024, the national scheme is now used in over 75% of maternity units in England, with over 3,000 women participating.

Jane Coyne, Assistant Director of Population Health and Treating Tobacco Dependency Lead for NHS Greater Manchester said: “These figures reflect the hard work of everyone involved in the Smokefree Pregnancy Programme and Greater Manchester’s commitment to tackling health inequalities by making smoking history.

“We are very proud to play an important role in such a pioneering programme. Through dedicated support in maternity services, innovative incentive schemes, and strong public health partnerships – our work has helped to improve outcomes locally and informed national approaches.

“But there is still more to do to protect families. The harm caused by smoking stretches far beyond individual health, affecting families, communities, and putting huge pressure on our health and care services. That’s why it’s so vital that we continue to build on this work and ensure that all mothers and babies are protected from the dangerous health impacts of smoking and passive smoking during pregnancy.”

A local participant commented: “It wasn’t easy quitting, especially as people I knew still smoked. However, with my maternity support worker’s help, I got through the tough times, and I’ve now been smokefree for nearly 2 years. The vouchers were a nice extra. I bought nappies for the baby and then at the end I was able to buy something nice for myself. Quitting gave me a healthy baby and it’s great to know that I am giving us both a healthier future. I feel much better since quitting, and I’m so happy that my house is now smoke-free.”

Smoking in pregnancy and breathing in second-hand smoke (also known as passive smoking) carries serious health risks. Carbon monoxide in tobacco smoke limits the oxygen supply to the baby – increasing the risk of premature birth, miscarriage, stillbirth, and sudden infant death. Babies whose parents smoke are more likely to be admitted to hospital for bronchitis and pneumonia during their first year.

For free, personalised support to stop smoking, Greater Manchester residents can visit www.makesmokinghistory.co.uk/why-quit/pregnancy or download the Smoke Free app for six months’ free access to all premium features (T&Cs apply). If you are pregnant or expecting a baby, please speak to your midwife or GP.