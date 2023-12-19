Wigan residents are being urged to look out for frail and elderly relatives, friends and neighbours over Christmas and New Year.

Many older people spend the Christmas period alone, leading to fears their health will deteriorate and they will require a hospital admission over the festive period.

So health bosses are encouraging people to check on older people around them to make sure they are okay.

Dr Michael Gregory, medical director for NHS England – North West, said: “It’s vital that we take the time to look in on our elderly relatives, friends and neighbours over the festive season to ensure they are well, and avoid any deterioration in their health and any potential admission to hospital over Christmas or New Year, using the www.111.nhs.uk website to seek further advice if you do have any concerns about their health.

“NHS services have been under pressure for some time, with demand for primary care, hospital services, mental health, 999 and 111 continuing to rise, so we’re really grateful to local people who are listening to urgent messages from the NHS about accessing services,” he said.

The NHS faces high demand during the winter, while strikes are being carried out by junior doctors from 7am on Wednesday, December 20 to 7am on Saturday, December 23, followed by another walkout from 7am on Wednesday, January 3 until 7am on Tuesday, January 9.

Dr Gregory said: “We also know that NHS staff have been working extremely hard to try and see patients as quickly as possible and to recover services for the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic – the effects of which are still being felt.

“Unfortunately, older people compose the largest group admitted to hospital in the winter. For the NHS, the biggest challenge in winter is the increase in numbers of emergency hospital stays.

“Those with existing chronic respiratory conditions, such as asthma or COPD, are particularly vulnerable and for those who are frail or elderly, even the common cold can trigger a hospital stay.

“Our elders are proud people and every year thousands do not take action and are slow to seek help if they feel unwell. They end up getting more unwell than they otherwise would.”

Dr Gregory warned that the days after the festive season can be particularly busy for the NHS and that people should focus on looking after themselves and others.

He continued: “It’s a sad fact that many are alone over Christmas or they return from a family celebration to a cold empty house. People can lose a bit of hope and stop looking after themselves.

“Just like Monday is the busiest weekday for emergency hospital stays, the days following Christmas and New Year are some of the busiest of the year.

“My message is simple – look after yourself and others this Christmas, don’t store up health problems for January.