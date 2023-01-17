Health chiefs urge eligible Wiganers to take up their 'Jabuary' vaccine offer

Hundreds of sites across the North West, including general practices, pharmacies and hospital hubs are continuing to offer doses of the Covid vaccine throughout January.

As infection rates remain high, free NHS flu jabs are also available at GPs’ and pharmacies and school vaccination teams will be doing the rounds to ensure that children are also protected.

Health chiefs are urging people across the North West to get their boosters this 'Jabuary'

Whilst more than two million people in the North West have had their Covid booster along with the 2.5 million who have had a flu jab, there are still a number of eligible people who have not taken up the offer of winter vaccinations.

The increased risk that these individuals face is something that Dr Linda Charles-Ozuzu aims to overcome through the scheme.

The regional director of commissioning and senior responsible officer for the NHS Vaccination Programme in the North West, said: “We’ve launched our Jabuary campaign to let people know that it isn’t too late to come forward for your flu or Covid vaccines, if eligible. We have plenty of bookable appointments, as well as walk-in clinics and mobile and pop-up sites offering Covid jabs in convenient community locations.

“We are still seeing high infection rates and hospital admissions in the region, so it’s vital that people who haven’t yet had their vaccines come forward as soon as possible to get protected.”

Jim said that it was a no brainer to get his flu vaccine.

People can book a Covid vaccination online or find a convenient walk-in clinic at https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/.

Alternatively flu jabs are available at https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/vaccinations/book-flu-vaccination/

Jim Stuart, 56, from Stockport, got his flu vaccine at a community pharmacy in early January after hearing about high levels of flu circulating.

