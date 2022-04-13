Health chiefs urge Wigan residents to order prescriptions before Easter weekend

With almost half the population reliant on repeat prescriptions, Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership is encouraging people to be prepared by ensuring they have enough of their medication or place an order before the bank holiday weekend.

A campaign has been launched in Greater Manchester to help people manage their prescriptions.

People are being urged to order any repeat prescriptions they may need

Aneet Kapoor, pharmacist and chairman of Greater Manchester Local Pharmacy Network, said: “We hope this new campaign, which has launched first on social media, will remind people of the importance of ordering their repeat prescription in advance and make sure they are stocked up with their medicines for the holiday period.

“Most people on repeat prescriptions will need to see their GP at least once a year to check their medication is still right for them; so, if you think you’re due an appointment, make sure you book this well in advance to avoid running out and stressful emergency orders.

“In addition to NHS 111, pharmacists can give confidential and expert advice on everyday illnesses. There are lots of pharmacies open until late as well as at weekends and you don’t need an appointment. Most pharmacies also have a confidential consulting area for anyone who wants to talk in private, so it is always a good idea to think pharmacy first.

“One of the best things you can do is to keep some basic medicines at home, so you have them available when unexpected minor illness or injury occurs. Most minor illnesses will start to get better within a couple of days.”

People are also being urged to go to the right place for medical treatment if needed.

Dr Tim Dalton, chairman of NHS Wigan Borough CCG and member of Greater Manchester GP Board, said: “We know that sometimes people can feel unsure about where to go for help if they become unwell over a bank holiday weekend. Whilst we hope that everyone enjoys the weekend, it’s vital they seek medical help when they need it. There are lots of options available to people, and they can still get a face-to-face appointment with a GP if needed.

“Accident and emergency departments and 999 are there to treat the most serious and life-threatening conditions, so we are asking the public to think about what service is best in the first instance. A nearby pharmacy, GP and 111 online or telephone can all help.

“With the Covid-19 vaccine now available to all children aged five and over, we would strongly urge parents and families to grab the jab before the Easter weekend, particularly if you’re planning any family gatherings with grandparents or other relatives who might be more vulnerable to Covid-19.”

For urgent dental treatment or anyone without a regular dentist, call the Greater Manchester dental helpline on 0333 332 3800 from 8am to 10pm every day.

To access the GP out-of-hours service between 6.30pm and 8am, call your GP surgery on its usual phone number.