Wigan man pleads guilty to three charges of rape
A Wigan man is awaiting his punishment after pleading guilty to three counts of rape.
By Gaynor Clarke
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 12:30 pm
Mark Yeates, 51, admitted the offences, which took place on February 28, when he appeared at Burnley Crown Court.
He also pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on the same date.
Yeates is originally from Abram, but was living on Nuttall Street in Accrington at the time.
The judge remanded him in custody until he is sentenced at Burnley Crown Court on June 1.