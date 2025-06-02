Health Column: What do you think of home care?

Healthwatch Wigan and Leigh are the independent voice for the people of the Wigan Borough. We are the independent ‘consumer champion’ for health and social care. We exist to help the people of this borough to have an influence and a powerful voice in how services are run and how they can be improved.

Each year we conduct several projects aimed at seeking people’s experiences of public funded health and social care services. This year we have chosen home care as one of the services we want to hear about. We will be seeking users’ experience as well as that of home care staff and managers

Home care services are an important element of community health and social care support. They are vital in keeping some residents of the borough living in their own homes and communities therefore delaying or preventing the need for some people to go into long term care.

Anecdotal information finds its way to Healthwatch via concerns raised with us or when people seek advice and information. At our recent Priority setting workshop, it was raised by all groups as an important area for review as it is a largely invisible service delivered in people’s own homes and therefore under less scrutiny than some other services.

Lady stood in doorway.

We are wanting to hear people’s stories related to using those home care services that are commissioned via Wigan Adult Social services. We aim to hear both service users, families’, care staff and home care managers’ experiences, aiming to identify what works well and where there may be opportunities to work better.

To achieve this project and seek the information we require, we will use various methods including surveys, face to face conversations with residents and their families and social media posts.

The project will be led by Healthwatch Engagement staff supporting Authorised Representative volunteers to attend established groups across the borough eg. carers groups, church groups, pensioners links and any other identified and appropriate groups where service users and/or families may attend.

The project will enable local people to comment on the standard of provision of local home care services and include:

The frequency of carer visits

The length of the carer visits

Any adaptations for people with sensory and/or physical disability.

The consistency of carers

The level of satisfaction with service

The frequency of care reviews

If any reader would like to share their story, then they can complete the survey at survey.typeform.com/to/xgVTseK6 or send information to [email protected]