It will give people the chance to learn about and take part in health and care research.

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL), in collaboration with the Clinical Research Network Greater Manchester, part of the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), will host the free-to-attend event at Robin Park Leisure Centre on Thursday October 26, 11am until 3pm.

Members of the Research Team with themobile Greater Manchester Research Van that will be at the event

The drop-in event will be suitable for all ages and will include fun, games, and exhibitions throughout the day.

There will also be a chance to hear about a number of research studies focusing on a range of conditions such as diabetes, respiratory, musculoskeletal, heart disease, oncology and mental health.

People will also be able to sign up to hear about other opportunities to be a part of research taking place across the Greater Manchester region.

This research will help discover new ways to prevent, diagnose and manage illnesses and view the mobile Greater Manchester Research Van.

The festival will also feature free health checks and the opportunity to speak with community organisations who are actively promoting health and wellbeing from the Wigan area, and attendees will have the opportunity to sign-up to hear about different types of research they can get involved with in Greater Manchester by visiting the Research for the Future website.

