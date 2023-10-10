News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan

Health research fun day coming to Wigan to educate families

A health research fun day for the whole family is set to take place in Wigan.
By Matt Pennington
Published 10th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It will give people the chance to learn about and take part in health and care research.

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL), in collaboration with the Clinical Research Network Greater Manchester, part of the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), will host the free-to-attend event at Robin Park Leisure Centre on Thursday October 26, 11am until 3pm.

Read More
Residents' anger as Wigan pensioner left terrified by house 'egging'
Members of the Research Team with themobile Greater Manchester Research Van that will be at the eventMembers of the Research Team with themobile Greater Manchester Research Van that will be at the event
Members of the Research Team with themobile Greater Manchester Research Van that will be at the event
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The drop-in event will be suitable for all ages and will include fun, games, and exhibitions throughout the day.

There will also be a chance to hear about a number of research studies focusing on a range of conditions such as diabetes, respiratory, musculoskeletal, heart disease, oncology and mental health.

People will also be able to sign up to hear about other opportunities to be a part of research taking place across the Greater Manchester region.

This research will help discover new ways to prevent, diagnose and manage illnesses and view the mobile Greater Manchester Research Van.

The festival will also feature free health checks and the opportunity to speak with community organisations who are actively promoting health and wellbeing from the Wigan area, and attendees will have the opportunity to sign-up to hear about different types of research they can get involved with in Greater Manchester by visiting the Research for the Future website.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alison Robinson, WWL’s Head of Research, said: “We are very keen for our local community to understand what opportunities there are to receive new treatments through research and also to encourage anyone with an interest in our research to get involved with our Team. Please come and see us on the day.”

Related topics:WiganGreater Manchester