One of Wigan's biggest care home employers said record numbers of staff were staying in care jobs this year, with levels not seen since before the pandemic.

The care home provider HC-One, which operates six care homes in Wigan, has seen record numbers of people staying in jobs in its centres over the last 12 months – with figures five per cent above the national average.

As the biggest employer of the care workforce outside the NHS, with hundreds of care homes across the UK, HC-One said its results could suggest promising signs for care homes across the whole country.

The record numbers of staff staying in their jobs is good news for care homes in the lead up to Christmas

The unprecedented results from the care home provider come as the local healthcare system braces for the extra pressure the winter brings. Every year, hospitals come under more strain as more people fall ill from seasonal flus and illnesses, and given the increased risk of older people suffering falls.

A shortage of care staff in healthcare services have added to the pressures in recent years – made worse by the long-lasting effects of the pandemic.

As a result of the winter pressures, people can spend longer than needed in hospital over the winter months, and even over Christmas. This can be particularly challenging for those with dementia who would be better supported in a more comfortable home-like environment.

Compared to previous years, the stats that HC-One are seeing now show that care homes across the region are better able to handle the pressures that the winter months bring as more people move from hospital to care homes for follow-up support and rehabilitation.

Cheryl Little, registered manager at Rosebridge Court in Wigan

Cheryl Little, registered manager at Rosebridge Court in Wigan said: “Over past few years we have been working hard to show people the value of working in a care home.

"It’s a job that comes with great training opportunities to support people in different ways – including those with dementia. As times gets tough, I believe more and more people are looking for a really sustainable career and are turning to a rewarding work in social care.

"We know that winter can be tough for many people, and it is really important to us as we do our part to support our local NHS and ultimately continue to provide quality care to residents."

John Handley, director of people at HC-One said: "Our kind care teams are absolutely crucial to what we do. Over recent years, people leaving care jobs for work elsewhere has presented challenges for all care providers.

"We have risen to that challenge, and we’ve worked harder than ever to make sure our care colleagues feel valued and rewarded, including the opportunity to develop long and fulfilling careers in care.

"We also have some exciting new ways to expand our flexible working practices, in addition to raising the pay rate of our carers by almost 20 per cent over the last two years.