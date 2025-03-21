The cost of home care for vulnerable adults in Wigan is to rise by as much as 8.1 per cent while residential and nursing care fees will go up by 6.4 per cent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cabinet members on Wigan Council approved the move which a report said had been forced on them by the Government-imposed rise in employer National Insurance contributions.

Inflation, inreases in insurance and medical supply costs and the five per cent increase in the real living wage which comes in next month (April) are also factors, the report to the cabinet said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cabinet members on Wigan Council approved the above-inflation increases on the back of a rise in employer National Insurance contributions.

Because of the “challenge” in recruiting nurses, the fee increases also allow for a five per cent increase in nursing pay.

This represents adds £3.84m to the care bill and is contained in Wigan’s approved budget for 2025/26.

Inflation currently stands at three per cent.

The local authority currently spends £64m a year on residential and nursing support for adults, which is 40 per cent of the total expenditure on long-term care.

Some £35m of that investment relates to services provided by care homes operating within the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are 52 care homes in Wigan, including one directly operated by the council, providing 2,241 care home beds.

The report said that Wigan has the highest percentage of people aged above 65 in Greater Manchester and in the next 15 years the local over-85s population will grow by 65 per cent.

A standard home care package will increase from £21.24 per hour to £22.96. For a virtual [online] visit it will go up from £18.28 per hour to £19.76.

Supported living during the day will rise from £20.10 per hour to £21.60, a rise of 7.5 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fees paid for sleep-in support have been agreed with providers at £9.38 per hour. “This will allow for continued investment in care which has the biggest impact on the lives of residents we support and the income of our local care workforce,” the report said.

The cabinet also approved increases in residential and nursing fees to support a commitment by providers to pay their carers the Real Living Wage of £12.60 per hour.

That means the cost of high-dependency residential care will rise from £719 per week to £765; for specialist care it will go up from £796 to £847; and for high-dependency nursing care, fees will rise from £744 to £792.

Charges are different when providers pay their staff the lesser National Living Wage of £12.21 per hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this case, the cost of high-dependency residential care will rise from £701 to £746; special care costs will go up from £775 to £825; high-dependency nursing care will rise from £724 to £770; and specialist nursing care will climb from £789 to £840.

The report added: “The care sector remains fragile nationally, exacerbated by the impact of inflation and the challenges regarding workforce recruitment and retention.”

The increases will be another blow to Wigan people struggling to make ends meet.

Only recently the council approved a council tax rise for 2024-25 of 4.99 per cent: the maximum allowable.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.