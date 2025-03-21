Village near Wigan with 'hefty dose of community spirit' named one of the best places to live

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 21st Mar 2025, 07:30 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 09:26 BST

A village near Wigan has been named as one of the best places in the North West to live.

Parbold was listed in the annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide, which was published this morning and includes 72 locations across the UK and just seven in the North West.

The judges said: “The village of Parbold delivers history, convenience and culture in the space of less than one square mile, with a hefty dose of community spirit to complete a happy cocktail.

"From dance classes for parents, grandparents and babies at the Women’s Institute to bridge classes in the hall and poetry mornings at the library, there’s no shortage of things to get involved with.”

Parbold windmill on the Leeds-Liverpool Canal
Parbold windmill on the Leeds-Liverpool Canal
Parbold is certainly a hive of activity, with its village hall hosting world-class classical music concerts and attracting big names thanks to Douglas Music Society.

It also hosts the annual Parbulele ukulele festival, its quaint 18th Century windmill is now James Bartholomew's art gallery and a fell race has been held on Parbold Hill for more than 50 years.

Saffron Walden in Essex was selected as the best place to live in the UK, chosen for its historic looks, excellent state schools, rich cultural offering and an exploding foodie scene, as well as its convenient commuter links to both London and Cambridge.

World-acclaimed violinist Alina Ibragimova is one of many classical A-listers to perform at Parbold
World-acclaimed violinist Alina Ibragimova is one of many classical A-listers to perform at Parbold

Woolton, in Liverpool, topped the regional list, with five other locations in the North West included in the guide – the Heatons and Mossley in Greater Manchester, Kirkby Lonsdale in Cumbria, and Knutsford and Malpas in Cheshire.

The Sunday Times’ expert judges visited all the locations and assessed factors from schools to transport, broadband speeds and mobile signal to culture, as well as access to green spaces and the health of the high street.

They looked for thriving locations with a strong sense of community rather than famous names with high house prices.

Helen Davies, editorial projects director and Best Places to Live editor, said: “What makes our guide unique is that we actually visit all the places we choose and talk to locals to find out what life is really like there.

“That means we can see what people really love about the places they live. That could be anything from exceptional schools and fast trains to beautiful houses and countryside. The health of the high street is important, but more than anything else, what we are looking for are towns, villages and cities with strong communities who work hard to make the best of where they live and play hard too.

“We also consider affordability. High house prices are no barrier to inclusion – as long as they provide value for money. Different people will be looking for different qualities when they are choosing a place to live. One thing all our chosen locations have in common is that the people who live in them are proud to call them home.”

This year’s guide has more new entries than ever before and no place for many previous winners including York, Winchester and Altrincham.

