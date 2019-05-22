Hospitals work to remove mental health stigma

Mental ill health will affect around one in four people at some point in their working lives and at Wrightington Wigan and Leigh NHS Trust, they are taking positive action to remove the stigma surrounding such issues.

Working with health and well-being training experts PeoplePlus, WWL put in place a course for staff providing practical first-stage help to support colleagues who may be experiencing mental distress.

It also focused on stress and resilience and ways to break down barriers to talking about mental health issues at work.

WWL’s James Baker said: “I’m sure this will be a great support initiative for our staff and I really look forward to meeting people from the programme and seeing its positive impact.”