While the number of procedures across England was down on pre-pandemic levels, the British Dental Association said the figures will likely end up exceeding pre-pandemic highs, as millions struggle to access dental care.

NHS Digital figures show around 535 admissions for children who needed teeth removed in the former NHS Wigan Borough CCG area — up on 380 the year before.

The numbers have been rounded to the nearest five and do not represent the number of patients, as a child may have more than one admission within the period.

This was fewer than the year before the pandemic, when around 545 procedures took place.

Across England, there were 29,981 admissions in the year to March, 3,833 fewer than between 2019-20.

Eddie Crouch, chairman of the BDA, said although the national figures are down on pre-pandemic highs, “it is not for want of demand”.

In Wigan, most extraction procedures (355) were conducted on children aged five to nine, which accounted for 66 per cent of the admissions.

Across England, the rate for this age group was almost 60 per cent.

Children aged 15 to 17 required the fewest procedures, with 20 extractions conducted in Wigan.

Mr Crouch added: “Tooth decay is a wholly preventable disease and remains the number one reason for hospital admissions among young children.

“With millions struggling to access care, and deep oral health inequalities set to widen, ministers cannot keep sitting by the side lines.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “The number of children seen by NHS dentists rose by 43.6 per cent last year.

“We are working to improve access to NHS dental care – investing more than £3bn a year into dentistry – and we are also taking preventative measures to improve children’s oral health, such as expanding water fluoridation schemes which can significantly reduce the number of children experiencing tooth decay.

“Further reforms are planned for this year.”