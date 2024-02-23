Hundreds of early heart disease deaths in Wigan in 2022 – as England sees record high

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New research from the British Heart Foundation has found that the premature death rate from these conditions has hit a 14-year high across the country.

Heart and circulatory diseases are any which impacts the blood vessels – including coronary heart disease and strokes.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics suggest that a total of 977 people died from these conditions in Wigan in 2022 – 334 of whom were under 75, and therefore classed as premature.

From 2020 to 2022 – during the Covid pandemic – an average of 291 people died early.

Across England, the rate of premature deaths from heart disease has been on the rise since 2020. Analysis from the BHF shows it reached 80 per 100,000 people in 2022 – the highest rate since 2011, when it was 83.

Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan, associate medical director at the BHF and a consultant cardiologist, said: "We’re in the grip of the worst heart care crisis in living memory.

"Every part of the system providing heart care is damaged, from prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and recovery; to crucial research that could give us faster and better treatments.

"This is happening at a time when more people are getting sicker and need the NHS more than ever."

She said it was "tragic" progress had been lost in the fight against heart disease. Deaths from cardiovascular conditions had been on the decline for nearly sixty years.

There are also significant differences in death rates between different regions.

From 2020 to 2022 the North West saw 96 premature deaths per 100,000 people, followed by the North East with 89 and Yorkshire and The Humber with 88.

By contrast, the South East had a rate of 64 premature deaths per 100,000 people over the same period, while the South West had 66.

Rachael Musgrave, Wigan’s director of public health, said: “Cardiovascular risk can be lowered by stopping smoking, eating healthy, being active and encouraging positive mental wellbeing. However, our environment and social circumstances can have a significant influence on where and how we live, learn, work and play.

“The cost-of-living increases has made it more difficult to buy and cook healthy foods and to participate in activities to stay active and meet friends. Wigan Council is committed in its plans to improve our neighbourhoods and continue to work with our partners and residents to make healthy choices easier.

“There are many ways that residents can improve their health and reduce their risk of heart disease, including taking part in Be Well bike rides and walks which take place throughout the year. Wigan borough has a wide range of green spaces and waterways for residents to enjoy and get active.

"We also offer weight management programmes and free health and wellbeing checks. Smoking can also factor into heart disease and Wigan Council offers support to anyone who is looking to quit through our team of Be Well Advisors.

“Free health checks will be taking place throughout the year with residents able to drop in for NHS blood pressure and cholesterol checks. Be Well Health Advisors will also be on hand to offer information and guidance.”

The BHF said some factors can make the risk of cardiovascular disease higher – men, older people and those with a family of heart problems are at a higher risk, and people of a black African, African Caribbean or South Asian background are more likely to develop high blood pressure or type 2 diabetes.

However, Dr Babu-Narayan says there are things we can do to reduce the risk – such as "managing our weight, improving our diets and keeping physically active".

NHS England national specialty adviser for cardiovascular disease prevention, Helen Williams, said the NHS remains committed to saving thousands more lives from major conditions including heart attack and stroke.

She said the NHS "has rolled out a range of preventative measures to support people to take control of their own health, with hundreds of thousands taking part in weight management programmes and services to help people quit smoking, through to blood pressure checks on the high street".