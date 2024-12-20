A GP surgery has greatly improved since it was put into special measures just a year ago, according to inspectors.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) had deemed Billinge Medical Practice to be “inadequate” after finding patients struggled to get through to the surgery by phone and had systems that did not identify, manage and mitigate risks.

But after an assessment lasting nearly two weeks, it has published a report in which the practice is rated as “good” in all areas.

Billinge Medical Practice, on Recreation Drive, Billinge

The CQC met members of the Patient Participation Group (PPG) and reviewed feedback from various sources to understand patients’ experiences.

Its report said: “Overall feedback was positive about the service. The main theme of comments was about the improved access to the service. Feedback showed people considered improvements had been made to access by phone, access to appointments and additional services.

"When people raised an issue about their care and treatment this was appropriately managed and responded to and any action needed was used to improve the service.”

The CQC found safety was “prioritised” at the surgery, staff took concerns seriously and managers investigated all reported incidents to reduce the chances of them happening again.

There were “sufficient numbers of staff” in both clinical and non-clinical roles, “appropriate” systems and procedures to protect people at risk of abuse and the premises was “managed safely”.

Staff were found to support people to live healthy lives and provided support and information on their care and treatment.

A review of patients’ records revealed care and treatment was “delivered in line with evidence-based guidance overall” and patients who were overdue for health reviews had already been recalled.

There were “improved systems” to share information and manage test results and staff worked “together and collaboratively” with other services to support patients.

Staff were aware of the needs to the local community, according to the CQC, and used registers to identify people with specific needs.

Patient feedback indicated there had been “significant improvement” in accessing appointments, so people could get the care and treatment they required in a timely manner. They could also get test results and be referred to other services without delay.

The CQC report said: “We saw that people were treated with kindness, compassion and dignity. Staff treated people as individuals and promoted their independence, choice and control. The practice was responding to people’s immediate needs.

"There were systems and processes to ensure workforce well-being and enablement.”

The inspectors found patients received “person-centred care” and there was a system to manage complaints.

The provider had “worked to a detailed quality improvement/action plan” to address concerns raised in the last inspection and leaders were “knowledgeable” about issues that could impact the quality of service.

Following the report’s publication, the PPG welcomed the CQC’s findings, saying: “The turnaround in the practice has been nothing short of spectacular with exceptional commitment and professionalism by all in the practice, no matter what their role.

"The PPG has 30 members from the Billinge/Orrell area and has conducted additional patient surveys during 2024 to monitor whether improvement was being felt by the patients. In the most recent survey, responses showed that 94 per cent of patients rated their most recent experience at the practice as good or very good, which is some 20 per cent above the national average.”