Junior doctors will walk out of hospitals in Wigan and across the country this morning for the longest period of strike action in NHS history.

Members of the British Medical Association (BMA) are striking for six days in a major escalation in the bitter row with the Government over pay.

The industrial action – which runs from 7am on Wednesday to 7am on Tuesday – comes at one of the busiest times of the year for the NHS, as it grapples with increased pressure from winter viruses and a rise in people coming forward who delayed seeking help over the festive period.

The NHS has warned that the strike action, which could see up to half of the medical workforce on picket lines, could cause “the most difficult start to the year the NHS has ever faced”.

Flags and placards were waved by junior doctors on the picket line outside Wigan Infirmary last year

It said emergency and urgent care will be prioritised during the strikes and almost all routine care will be affected.

But patients are being urged to still come forward to seek care if they need it.

NHS England’s national medical director Prof Sir Stephen Powis said: “This January could be one of the most difficult starts to the year the NHS has ever faced.

“Six consecutive days of industrial action comes at one of our busiest periods – the action will not only have an enormous impact on planned care, but comes on top of a host of seasonal pressures such as Covid, flu and staff absences due to sickness – all of which is impacting on how patients flow through hospitals.

“Our colleagues across the health service are doing their very best for patients every day, with extensive preparations in place, but there’s no doubt they are starting 2024 on the back foot – not only will action impact next week, it will continue to have a serious impact in the weeks after, as we recover services and deal with additional demand.

“However, I cannot stress enough that people who need care must come forward as they usually would – using 999 and A&E in life-threatening emergencies and 111 online for everything else.”

Speaking on behalf of NHS acute medical directors in Greater Manchester, Dilraj Sandher, executive medical director for Tameside and Glossop Integrated Care NHS FT, said: “It is important that members of the public do not hesitate to come forward to access care if they need it. NHS 111 online should be their first port of call if they need urgent health advice on days of strike action.

“If you are unwell and need to contact your GP practice, it will be open but will very likely be busier than usual. You should also make sure to order your repeat prescriptions as soon as possible, if they are due.”