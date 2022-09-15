Kind-hearted fund-raiser donates dozens of mastectomy bra kits for Wigan breast cancer patients

Alison Roberts, who runs A La Mode boutique in Ormskirk, is a fund-raiser for charity Boot Out Breast Cancer and hosts a fashion show with afternoon tea twice a year.

She raised enough money to buy 60 mastectomy bra kits for the Thomas Linacre Centre, which will be given for free by the breast cancer unit to women who have undergone breast surgery.

Marita Louis and Alison Roberts, centre, with Catherine Jackson, lead specialist breast care nurse, and Rosie Yates, specialist breast care nurse

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bras came from Woman Zone, specialists in post-mastectomy lingerie, whose owner Marita Louis worked with a company providing prosthetics to create them.

Members of the committee from Boot Out Breast Cancer paid a visit to the Thomas Linacre Centre, along with Alison and Marita, to hand over the kits.

Alison said it was “wonderful” and she was “proud” to see exactly how the money had been used.

Debbie Dowie set up Boot Out Breast Cancer after being diagnosed with cancer in 2009 and has since raised more than £1.2m to buy equipment for NHS hospitals and pay for clinical trials and research at The Christie.

A Bollywood-themed ball is planned for September to raise money for the latest diagnostic equipment for breast cancer and more mastectomy bras.