Wigan mum takes the plunge on UK's largest structure to raise money in honour of best friend

Adrenaline was pumping as fund-raisers Julie Plaister and Janice Harris abseiled down the ArcelorMittal Orbit in east London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

They raised nearly £2,000 between them for The Christie, where former community nurse Janice has been a patient since early last year after being diagnosed with throat cancer.

The brave duo before their descent

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julie, who lives in Tyldesley, is scared of heights – but that did not stop her taking on the challenge with her best friend.

Janice, from Coppull, said: “I had just made the decision to leave nursing and was looking to the future when I got the news I had cancer.

"It was a massive shock. I had just taken the decision to retire and wasn't bargaining for a battle to survive.

“The treatment was brutal and unrelenting, it hit me really hard. To make matters worse, I also had to have it during lockdown, so couldn’t bring anyone with me.

Julie and Janice in their earlier years during nurse training

"It’s been a difficult few months, but I got through it and was given the all-clear in November last year."

After the diagnosis Janice was referred to The Christie in Manchester, where she had high-energy proton beam therapy and chemotherapy as part of a clinical trial.

Janice, who has two daughters, described the abseil as her way of saying thank you for the treatment she received from staff there.

The 2,000-tonne steel ArcelorMittal Orbit measures 114m (376 foot) and is taller than the Statue of Liberty.

Julie and Janice abseil down the ArcelorMittal Orbit

She said: "Long-term side-effects from my treatment mean that I can’t walk very far, so I wanted to push the boundaries in other ways.

"I wanted something to push my fear factor so thought an abseil would be perfect especially as I’m really afraid of heights.

"When I told Julie, she said she would do it with me.

"I was very nervous on the day as it was very scary. It took around 15 minutes and we were on the edge for ages, but I would also describe it as exhilarating and exciting."

Janice and Julie have been friends for more than 40 years, having met when they were 19 on their first day of nursing training at Salford Royal Infirmary.

Julie said: "Janice is like a sister to me, so to find out that she had cancer was devastating.

"Janice was overwhelmed by the kindness and empathy of the team at The Christie, so I was never going to let her do the abseil alone, even though I’m also terrified of heights.

"My best friend wouldn't be here without The Christie, so we endeavour to raise as much money as possible.

"We’ve been through all of life’s ups and downs together and are godmothers to each other’s children. I’m so happy that she’s cancer-free now and I’m looking forward to many more years of fun together."