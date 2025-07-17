Land of Beds partners with Dr Nerina Ramlakhan to support the nation’s sleep health.

Sleep. It’s one of the most basic human needs, yet millions across the UK are struggling to get enough of it. In a time when stress is high, routines are blurred, and digital overload is part of everyday life, sleep is often the first thing to suffer. Now, Land of Beds is stepping up to help change that.

The award-winning, family-run bed and mattress specialist with a store in Pemberton, has partnered with Dr Nerina Ramlakhan, a respected physiologist and author with over 25 years’ experience helping people improve their sleep and overall wellbeing.

“I’m delighted to be working with Land of Beds to help the nation get better and deeper sleep,” says Dr Nerina.

To mark the launch of the partnership, Land of Beds and Dr Nerina commissioned a national sleep study:

Dr Nerina Ramlakhan has partnered with Land of Beds to help more people sleep better.

The study gathered insights from over 1,000 respondents, aged 18–99, across all UK regions. The findings offered a clear message: from disrupted sleep cycles to burnout and poor bedtime habits, people across the country are more sleep-deprived than ever and looking for support they can trust.

The collaboration reflects Land of Beds’ wider commitment to providing more than just products. By focusing on experience, expertise, authoritativeness and trust, the business continues to cement its position as one of the UK’s most trusted online sleep destinations.

Mike Murray, Managing Director from Land of Beds, shared:

“We’re thrilled to be working with Dr Nerina. Her experience and approach align perfectly with what we stand for: helping people sleep better, not just selling beds. This partnership helps cement our place as one of the UK’s most trusted online sleep destinations. By combining expert insight with our products and service, we’re able to offer something that goes beyond transactions: real, trustworthy support rooted in experience, expertise, authoritativeness, and trust.”

Dr Nerina brings a unique blend of academic rigour and lived experience. Known for her practical, deeply human approach, she encourages people to reconnect with what their bodies already know about rest, balance and recovery. Her ethos? You don’t need overcomplicated hacks or quick fixes, just support, consistency, and the right environment for your body to thrive.

This shared philosophy makes the partnership with Land of Beds a natural fit. Through it, the company will be releasing a series of expert-backed resources, customer guidance, and easy-to-implement tips all aimed at helping the UK sleep better.

As the nation becomes more aware of the connection between sleep, health and lifestyle, partnerships like this are a welcome shift. It shows what’s possible when trusted retailers invest not just in what people buy, but in how they live.