The NHS National Booking Service has now opened to those aged 75 or over (on 30 June 2024) and people with a weakened immune system to make their appointments to top-up their protection against Covid.

The NHS has also started delivering vaccinations to those who live in older adult care homes and people who are housebound. Vaccination teams have already visited around a quarter of care homes in the North West during the first week, giving thousands of doses to those who are more likely to have severe illness if they catch the virus.

Appointments are getting under way for the spring Covid-19 vaccination drive

Dr Linda Charles- Ozuzu, Regional Director for Commissioning and Senior Responsible Officer for the Covid-19 vaccination programme at NHS England North West said: “As the spring Covid-19 vaccination drive begins, I would urge anyone who is eligible but has yet to book an appointment to not delay, and get protected against the virus as soon as possible.

“There are thousands of appointments available at sites across the region, so it’s easy and convenient to book at a time and place to suit you.

“Covid can still be very dangerous to older people and those who have weakened immune systems, and this dose will top-up previous protection, reducing the risk of serious illness.”

More than 900,000 people in the North West are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine this spring and with more than 500 sites offering the vaccines, including GP practices, community pharmacies and mobile clinics such as Cheshire & Merseyside’s Living Well Bus, it will be easy and convenient to get one.

The NHS has sent texts, emails, NHS App messages or letters to those who are eligible for the spring dose, reminding them they can book a vaccine appointment via the NHS website, on the NHS app or by calling 119 for free.

Bookable vaccinations will start being delivered on Monday 22 April, with the spring vaccination drive coming to an end on Sunday 30 June, and anyone eligible who has not received any previous doses should get vaccinated during this year’s spring offer, to help protect against serious illness.

For more information about the spring vaccine, visit: COVID-19 vaccination – NHS (www.nhs.uk)