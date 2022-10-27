The Standish homes taking part and run by Millennium Care, are Worthington Lake, Windsor House and Lakeside Care, who came together for a Hallowe’en special meal, with two more dinner dates on the horizon.

Each home has a resident and staff member in the hospitality competition, allowing them the opportunity to plan not only the menu but the theme for the night too.

Kim Jones, home manager at Worthington Lake, said: “Of course, it’s a bit of competitive fun but it’s such a great opportunity to bring residents together who have never met and give them that chance to create long-lasting friendships outside the home, within the Millennium group.”

Joan Finch (Resident at Windsor House), Doreen Baddeley (Resident at Lakeside) and Jade Gill (Senior House Assistant at Worthington Lake).

Worthington Lake hosted the first night of the competition, its Hallowe’en-themed menu including red devil soup, Hallowe’en batty pie and sticky slime pudding. A side of face painting was also on offer to provide entertainment for guests on the night.

Joan, a resident at Windsor House Care Home, said: “I loved every second of it. It was great, I was very full after. You will have to be patient to find out what score I gave them!

“I’d never been to Worthington Lake Care Home, but I’ll be coming back again!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millenniums says that activities such as this for residents demonstrate that the family-run organisation understands how important it is to find the right care home for loved ones.