Olivia Murray, 25, who grew up in Winstanley, studied at St Edmund Arrowsmith Catholic High School and attended Winstanley College, has been accepted onto the prestigious scheme as she embarks on a screenwriting career in film and television.

BAFTA’s scholarships and bursaries offer support that might otherwise lock many people out of a creative career or act as a progression barrier.

Olivia Murray from Wigan has been selected as one of the recipients of BAFTA’s flagship Scholarship Programme and the Prince William BAFTA Bursary Fund.

These initiatives are central to the arts charity’s mission to nurture and support the future voices of the films, games and TV industry from all backgrounds to achieve their potential.

Olivia was awarded the Reuben scholarship to support her studies at the National Film and Television School.

Olivia said: “The scholarship is truly helping to close the gap within the industry, and without the funding I would most likely be unable to pursue my dreams of studying screenwriting at the NFTS.