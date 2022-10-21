Aspiring Wigan screenwriter selected for prestigious film school
An ambitious young Wigan writer has been selected to receive the BAFTA’s flagship scholarship programme and the Prince William BAFTA Bursary Fund.
Olivia Murray, 25, who grew up in Winstanley, studied at St Edmund Arrowsmith Catholic High School and attended Winstanley College, has been accepted onto the prestigious scheme as she embarks on a screenwriting career in film and television.
BAFTA’s scholarships and bursaries offer support that might otherwise lock many people out of a creative career or act as a progression barrier.
These initiatives are central to the arts charity’s mission to nurture and support the future voices of the films, games and TV industry from all backgrounds to achieve their potential.
Olivia was awarded the Reuben scholarship to support her studies at the National Film and Television School.
Olivia said: “The scholarship is truly helping to close the gap within the industry, and without the funding I would most likely be unable to pursue my dreams of studying screenwriting at the NFTS.
“To have the backing of BAFTA and their belief in me at such an early stage in my career is an immense feeling, and one I’ve been struggling to put into words. I’m truly thankful.”