Money raised by Wigan charity Joining Jack helps to create 'life-changing' technology for thousands of children

Joining Jack, which funds research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy, has revealed it contributed £282,000 to a project to create a “SMART suit” which allows those living with the condition to continue using their arms.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is an incurable muscle-wasting condition which primarily affects boys and sees muscle weakness progress throughout their body.

But the new technology could make a real difference to boys losing upper body strength and function.

A post on Joining Jack’s Facebook page said: “Thanks to your support, Joining Jack is delighted to have contributed £282,000 to this amazing project involving cutting-edge technology that could help restore upper body function when it is robbed from children by diseases like Duchenne muscular dystrophy."

Emily Reuben and her 15 year-old son Eli Crossley, from charity Duchenne UK, appeared on television’s BBC Breakfast to talk about the new technology.

It could help boys like Eli and 14-year-old Jack Johnson, whose parents Wigan Warriors player Andy Johnson and wife Alex set up Joining Jack when he was diagnosed with the condition.

Jack and Alex Johnson

The Facebook post continued: “Boys like Jack and Eli who are living with Duchenne lose upper body strength and function and therefore lose the ability to do the little things that are actually the very big things – getting dressed, raising a hand in class and reaching out for a hug. This project is being developed to create a life-changing wearable suit to help restore upper body function.”

People across Wigan have donated thousands of pounds to Joining Jack since it started in 2012, including by taking part in fund-raisers such as the Wigan 10k, Run Wigan Festival and Wigan Bike Ride.

Several famous faces have also given their support, with rugby players spotted doing the “Joining Jack salute” including Josh Charnley, Owen Farrell and Sam Tomkins.