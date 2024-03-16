More male doctors than female doctors working in Wigan's hospitals
A think tank has urged trusts to provide flexible working arrangements and reconsider their promotion processes to help women reach top positions.
The medical profession has historically been dominated by men, but the gender balance has become more even in recent years.
Nevertheless, figures from NHS England show 36 per cent of the 580 doctors working at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospital’s NHS Foundation Trust’s (WWL) were female, with figures taken in September.
This was an improvement on five years ago, when 30 per cent of doctors at the trust were women.
Women make up around three-quarters of all NHS staff, including the bulk of nursing and support roles.
At WWL 92 per cent of the 1,725 nurses working for the trust were women.
Meanwhile just 90 of the 22,000 midwives across England were men, while 46 per cent of doctors were women, up from 44 per cent in 2018.
These figures are rounded to the nearest five.
Research from the King's Fund think tank found the pay gap between male and female doctors fell from 20.9 per cent in 2018 to 5.5 per cent last year.
Danielle Jefferies, a policy analyst at the organisation, cautioned the NHS should not "sit on its laurels".
With ongoing issues around staff retention, Ms Jefferies said the NHS "cannot afford" to lose women to jobs outside the health service.
A greater number of female doctors could also improve care for women and help deal with health inequalities, she added.
She urged trusts to introduce better flexible working policies, and make sure their process for promotions is "fair and equitable" – across ethnicity and disability as well as gender.
According to government pay gap data, male staff have higher hourly salaries at most NHS trusts – including at WWL where men earned 12.7 per cent more than their female colleagues as of March 2023.
Men occupied 30 per cent of the highest-paying positions at the trust, despite making up 20 per cent of all employees.
Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive at NHS Providers said it was "deeply concerning" the pay gap has persisted.
