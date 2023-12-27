More than 10,000 online submissions were made to GPs in Wigan earlier this year, figures show.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

GPs across the country have been working to install online systems for patients to book appointments, see their doctor and access medical records.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the use of these systems increased dramatically as practices sought to limit the transmission of the disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time, figures on how often these systems are being used have been released.

Data from NHS England shows 58 GP surgeries in the former NHS Wigan Borough CCG area received 11,304 online submissions between April and September.

Data from NHS England shows 58 GP surgeries in the former NHS Wigan Borough CCG area received 11,304 online submissions between April and September.

This was equivalent to 1,884 every month.

The NHS cautions that it does not yet have comprehensive figures on how many of the 345,000 registered patients in Wigan have used or have signed up to online GP systems.

They also warn not all GP surgeries are yet able to submit data on online submissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Kamila Hawthorne, chair of the Royal College of GPs, said there was no "one-size-fits all" solution to using online platforms.

"Many practices find online triage systems an efficient way of managing demand and ensuring patients receive the most appropriate care for their health needs in a timely way.

"Other practices have reported these systems don’t work as well for them, actually increasing demand, particularly at certain times of the week such as Monday mornings."

Professor Hawthorne cautioned technological improvements "can only go so far" in addressing patient needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We still desperately need to see substantial funding commitments to address the pressures general practice is currently facing," she added.

Across England, 2.4 million submissions were in September alone – 1.6 million of them clinical enquiries.

The NHS says nearly 5,000 GP surgeries are using online systems, around three-quarters of all GP surgeries across the country.

An NHS spokesperson said: "Every GP practice must provide patients with the option to contact them via telephone, online or in-person."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The continued: "The NHS published a plan earlier this year to recover access to GP services, which includes upgrading telephone systems and improving online access tools to make it easier for people to contact their general practice."