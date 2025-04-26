Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fewer adults in Wigan met the recommended amount of exercise last year, new figures show – despite a record number across England exercising regularly.

The NHS recommends adults do at least 150 minutes of moderate activity each week – such as brisk walking, cycling or swimming – or 75 minutes of vigorous activity, such as running or interval training.

Sport England's latest Active Lives Adult Survey received 782 responses from adults in Wigan and found 61.5 per cent met the 150-minute target in the year to November 2024. It was down from 62.5 per cent in 2023.

Meanwhile, 27 per cent of adults were considered "inactive", meaning they did less than 30 minutes of activity a week.

Across England, 63.7 per cent met the target. It is the equivalent of 30m people, Sport England said, and was the highest since the survey began in 2015-2016.

The report suggests the number of inactive adults fell by 121,000 in the last 12 months.

However, Sport England warned its data "shows there are significant inequalities" as men are still more likely to be active than women.

The survey also showed people from more deprived areas are less likely to be active, as well as black and Asian people.

Sport England chairman Chris Boardman said an active population is "vital" for relieving pressure on the NHS and helping to drive economic growth.

Tim Hollingsworth, chief executive, added: "At a time of real social and economic challenges, record numbers of people now playing sport and taking part in physical activity is a major milestone.

"However, we know there is still much to do.”

He added: "It remains grossly unfair that where a person lives, and the size of their bank balance, can have such a negative impact on whether a person is physically active or not.

"That's why we'll continue unashamedly to target our investment at the groups and places that need it most."

Sports minister Stephanie Peacock said: "We want adults from all walks of life to be able to access sport and get active.

"This Government will place tackling inactivity at the heart of our preventative health agenda, and we will work to empower local communities to have the facilities, resources and support they need so that everyone can lead a healthy and active life."