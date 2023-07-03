MP drops in for a chat and cuppa at neighbouring Wigan care homes during celebratory week

HC-One’s Carrington Court and Rosebridge Court in Hindley, were among those embracing National Care Home Open Week.

The idea behind the event is to encourage local people to visit care homes in their neighbourhood and work together to develop strong relationships between the home and the community.

Yvonne Fovargue (second left) at Rosebridge Court

One visitor dropping in for a cuppa and chat was Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue, who was given a tour of the facilities and the opportunity to meet residents.

Hindley ward representative, Coun Paul Blay was also present to show his support.

Rebecca Asprey and Cheryl Little who are Carrington and Rosebridge Courts’ respective managers, provided guided tours.

Ms Fovargue said: “All too often we hear about the negative aspects of care but today I met with dedicated staff who are working hard to support residents.

Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue (back row, second right) during her visit to Carrington Court