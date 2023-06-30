A total of 1,100 United Utilities employees, who work on both clean and dirty water, will down tools following an industrial action ballot.

A majority of 68 per cent voted to strike after complaining of real terms pay cuts for years.

Dates for the strike, which will affect leaks, maintenance and cleaning up sewage after spillages, will be announced in the coming days.

United Utilities

Steve Whittle, GMB Organiser, said: “There is real frustration from our members.

“They’ve seen their pay slashed in real terms for several years, while shareholders and directors trouser fortunes.

“Meanwhile the infrastructure is left to crumble through a lack of investment.

“Enough is enough – GMB members at United Utilities demand no more cuts and clean water now.”

A United Utilities spokesperson said: “We have continued to engage with all our four recognised unions over this year’s pay settlement and all unions, including GMB, are currently balloting their members on an improved pay offer.

"We have positive relations with our trade unions and have awarded pay settlements year on year as part of constructive negotiations.