MP Officially Opens New Theatre Development at Leigh Infirmary

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) welcomed MP for Atherton and Leigh, Jo Platt, to Leigh Infirmary last week to celebrate investment throughout its theatre suite and officially open its new theatre.

This exciting development has enabled the site to become the Trust’s centre for breast surgery with a new state-of-the art, ultra-clean theatre. Further, the newly built recovery area can accommodate patients from all four theatres on the site in a modern and relaxing environment.Investment throughout the theatre suite has increased the breadth and complexity of day case procedures now offered at Leigh Infirmary. This means patients will typically have shorter waits for their surgery.

Mary Fleming, Chief Executive of WWL, said: “It was a real pleasure to welcome Jo Platt to Leigh Infirmary and show her the transformation and investment we have made to the site. As well as the new theatre we have ensured that we have created new and improved staff and patient facilities which have been a real boost to staff and the patient feedback received has been incredibly positive.

“I’m so proud of the new facilities and the staff here who are helping to get our patients seen as quick as possible and provide more accessible treatment options for patients not just from the Wigan Borough but also across GM.”

Leigh Infirmary currently offers procedures across a range of surgical specialties including ophthalmology; ear, nose & throat; dental; gynaecology; general surgery; breast, urology; colorectal; plastics; vascular; and pain management. The next step for the site is to expand ophthalmology capacity for cataract surgery, with waiting times that are competitive with the independent sector, allowing existing and new patients access to prompt assessment at an accessible location.

Cutting the ribbon at the event to officially open the development, MP for Leigh and Atherton, Jo Platt said: “It has been an honour to be invited to Leigh Infirmary to open this fabulous new development and I would like to thank all the staff for giving me the opportunity to visit and see the fantastic services they provide. Everyone often talks about the pressures on the NHS but it is investments such as this that will help to reduce the demand and help patients to be seen quicker.

“I live only a stone’s throw away from the Infirmary and have personal experience of being a patient, and I know how valued and beneficial this facility will be for the people of Leigh and Atherton and beyond. Thank you so much for everyone’s hard work in getting us here.”

In the 15 months since the early phases of the building scheme began, 1,942 additional procedures have been carried out at Leigh Infirmary.These are procedures that would otherwise have been carried out elsewhere, in most cases meaning patients would have waited longer.

Leigh Infirmary has been accredited as a Surgical Hub, an award made possible by this investment.Only four sites in Greater Manchester hold this accreditation and we’re very proud that two of those sites are WWL hospitals: Leigh Infirmary and Wrightington Hospital. The investment in the Leigh Infirmary theatre suite, alongside the neighbouring Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) has helped define the site as an elective and diagnostic centre which is within easy reach of many patients in Greater Manchester (GM). Therefore, it can play an effective role in reducing regional waiting lists.