Mum who was ‘going through the motions’ praises Wigan charity after it gets funding boost to help prevent suicide in parents
and live on Freeview channel 276
Home-Start Trafford, Salford and Wigan will be using the funding to support local mums who are experiencing severe mental health issues, including suicidal thoughts, self-harm and stress.
Home-Start is one of Greater Manchester’s leading family support charities. By recruiting and training local volunteers, (who are often parents themselves or have parenting experience), they offer emotional and practical support to families in their own homes.
There are many reasons why local families turn to Home-Start for support, including poverty, poor mental health, domestic abuse and isolation. The aftermath of the pandemic has also seen a significant rise in families turning to Home-Start.
In the past five years Home-Start has seen a significant increase in mums being referred to it with mental health needs, and this grant will help the charity to continue to provide its services.
Mum Helen, who received support from Home-Start and its counselling service, said: “It wasn't until I received the help that I realised how much I needed it. I was just about coping, but I wasn't able to engage in life - I was going through the motions. Without the counselling I believe I would have spiralled further.
"My mental health would have worsened which would have had a knock-on effect on my ability to work and look after myself and children. I have learnt so much from the support I received. Life is now more regulated and we are thriving.”
Kathryn Eckersley, managing director of Home-Start Trafford, Salford and Wigan said: “Life really is tough for people right now and if we can train more local people to become volunteers for us, we can reach out to even more families who need us.
"Our volunteers provide a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on and a practical pair of hands. Volunteers help to reduce isolation, they help to increase confidence in parents and can also offer practical advice such as budgeting on a low income and early learning support for the under-fives.”
To find out more about the work of Home-Start Trafford, Salford and Wigan, to offer corporate support, or to become a volunteer, please call 0161 865 4222, email [email protected] or visit hsts.org.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.