Music night raises money for Wigan borough care home's sensory garden

Hundreds of pounds were raised for a care home’s sensory garden and, even more importantly, awareness of dementia, at a Wigan borough charity bash.

By Charles Graham
Published 8th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read

The Rendez-vous bar and restaurant at Astley Point in Tyldesley rocked with music from Robbie Williams tribute act Tony Lewis, Ian on sax, the Chelsea Fire Show and several DJs.

And more than £550 was raised for the Etherstone Day care centre in Leigh which looks mainly after people living with dementia.

One of the DJs who helped to put the whole evening together was Dave Fashhou. Meanwhile Hani Fashhou of Ginspiration is further boosting funds with an apple and blackberry gin launched at Christmas is also topping up the total.

Robbie Williams impersonator Tony with friendsRobbie Williams impersonator Tony with friends
Helen Mannion from Etherstone said: “Thanks to all who came along, supported and donated.

"Etherstone is a day centre in Leigh that supports older people with dementia and critical care needs.

"We give much needed respite to families and emotional and practical support along their difficult carer journey.

Guests at the Astley Point fund-raiser for Etherstone Day Care Centre in LeighGuests at the Astley Point fund-raiser for Etherstone Day Care Centre in Leigh
“We provide an inclusive homely, person-centred environment for our customers. Focusing on who they once were. Who they are now and who they still want to be.

"We identify and support people to achieve their goals, be part of their community, feel valued and live a fulfilled life. We provide daily activities based on our customers preferences with cognitive and physical wellbeing in mind.

“We are due to have some renovations to the building this year which will update and improve the building making it dementia-friendly.

"The funding however doesn't extend to the garden area. Which although is a lovely green open space with established trees and shade and an abundance of wildlife it is not a suitable space for those with dementia. Mobility issues and those lacking in spacial awareness.

"We want to work with the qualities of the garden and create a sensory space with different sounds and smells and visual stimulation, even out the flooring. It would include seating areas and walkways.

“This type of sensory stimulation and having a relaxing outdoor space is a really important contribution to what we offer our customers. It encourages the brain and emotional wellness to react in a way that cannot easily be replicated.

“When a customer enjoys their day with us and has an emotionally and cognitively stimulating day. Despite the fact it is often not remembered, the emotional impact of how they feel remains with them for significantly longer that the memory.”

