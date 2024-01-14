Nearly a quarter of adults in Wigan are living with problems with their joints, bones or muscles, shocking new figures show.

Thy come amid warnings about the impact of these conditions on people's wellbeing and employment prospects.

Musculoskeletal health conditions include common ailments like back or neck pain, and issues that impact the joints, such as arthritis.

New figures from NHS England suggest 23.2 per cent of people aged 16 and over in Wigan had a musculoskeletal condition as of 2023.

This was above the England average of 18.4 per cent.

In addition, 17.6 per cent of adults in Wigan reported having two or more conditions, with one of them being a problem with their joints, bones or muscles.

The figures further show 2,235 people in Wigan had rheumatoid arthritis in Wigan in the year to March, a condition which causes swelling and stiffness in the joints.

Former shadow work and pensions secretary Margaret Greenwood recently told Parliament musculoskeletal problems inflict a "terrible human cost", and add to government spending on social services and the NHS.

She urged the Government to adopt a cross-departmental strategy to tackle the issue.

Data from the Health and Safety Executive shows musculoskeletal disorders were responsible for 6.6 million lost working days across Great Britain, out of 35.2 million days lost to ill health overall.

They were the second highest cause of lost days, after ‘stress, depression or anxiety’.

The body also warns workers in agriculture, construction, health and social care, and transport and logistics are most likely to suffer from one of these disorders.

Research by the Health Foundation think tank has found musculoskeletal issues are the main health problem keeping older workers out of employment.

A Government spokesperson said: "We are committed to providing the support people with musculoskeletal and other major health conditions need to find a job that best suits them.