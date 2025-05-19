Nearly three-quarters of people who arrived at accident and emergency last month at Wigan’s hospitals were seen within four hours, new figures show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NHS standard is for 95 per cent of patients to be seen within four hours.

However, as part of a recovery plan, the health service has extended its objective for 78 per cent of patients to be admitted, discharged or transferred within this time frame by March 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recent NHS England figures show there were 12,138 visits to A&E at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) in April. Of them, 8,669 were seen within four hours – accounting for 71 per cent of arrivals.

The NHS standard is for 95 per cent of A&E patients to be seen within four hours

This means the trust fell below the recovery target and the original standard.

Across England, 75 per cent of patients were seen within four hours, in line with the month before and missing the target.

Figures also show 44,881 emergency admissions waited more than 12 hours in A&E departments from a decision to admit to actually being admitted – down from 46,766 in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number waiting at least four hours from the decision to admit to admission also fell, from 133,957 in March to 132,040 in April.

At WWL, 1,539 patients waited longer than four hours, including 444 who were delayed by more than 12 hours.

Francesca Cavallaro, senior analytical manager at the Health Foundation, said: "These latest statistics are a reminder that patients and NHS staff continue to bear the consequences of the strain on NHS services."

She added: "Behind these figures are more than 13,000 patients who are fit to be discharged but still in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This underlines the urgent need to improve the flow of patients out of hospital – including by investing in social care."

Health Foundation analysis estimates an additional £3.4 billion a year would be needed by 2028-29, just to avoid adult social care services deteriorating further.

"The Government has the chance to set a clear direction for the health service," Ms Cavallaro said.

"But ambitions and goals will need to be backed up with investment, reform and a clear plan to achieve them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

About 2.3 million people attended A&E departments across England last month – down slightly on March.

The overall number of attendances to A&E at WWL in April was a drop of five per cent on the 12,790 visits recorded during March, and three per cent lower than the 12,533 patients seen in April 2024.

Prof Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England’s national medical director, said: "The scale of demand that our frontline NHS teams are managing is enormous – today’s figures show that each month, they are having to not only deal with a historic backlog, but they are also working to keep up with the hundreds of thousands of new patients that need our care."

He added: "It is a good thing that more people are coming forward for care – and I would urge anyone who has health concerns to come forward and get checked out as soon as they can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While huge pressure on services remain, these figures show that the Elective Care Reform Plan is bearing fruit for patients across the country with the NHS already reforming to work in new ways to deliver for patients."