A life-long football fan known as Mr Latics has died after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Peter Hunt, 64, became well-known for wearing a blue and white striped suit and hat at Wigan Athletic’s biggest matches, including the 2013 FA Cup final.

He had supported the team for more than 50 years, cheering them on both home and away and even travelling all the way to West Ham to watch them after finishing a night shift as a taxi driver.

Peter Hunt, centre, in his famous white and blue striped suit and hat

His niece Jenessa Hunt said: “Peter and my dad Tommy were only 13 months apart so they grew up together. From being young boys, they were at Springfield and then what’s now The Brick. They have supported them for more than 50 years.”

Peter, who lived in Pemberton, first wore his famous suit at an away match against Cardiff and then in the semi-final and final of Latics’ successful FA Cup run in 2013.

In fact, when the organisers of coach travel to the final heard he had not been able to secure a ticket to the match, they could not imagine it without him there so rallied around to get him a ticket and provide transport.

Jenessa said: “We couldn’t walk more than four or five steps without someone stopping for photos. He made it in the paper a few times too.”

Peter Hunt

She said Peter loved supporting his hometown team, enjoyed the community spirit and liked seeing men he had watched as players return as managers, such as Paul Jewell and Roberto Martinez.

Peter was also a “massive” northern soul fan and listened to the music with Jenessa just days before he died.

She said: “He was always at Wigan Casino. He could have been a professional dancer, he was that good. He was always doing the northern soul dancing and listening to the music.”

He also loved spending time with his family, including his eight siblings, four children and several grandchildren.

Jenessa said: “He was funny, hilarious, and he didn’t care what anybody thought of him. He didn’t take life seriously.”

Peter died on Monday after being diagnosed with throat cancer in 2019 and later with lung cancer.

A funeral will be held at 3pm on Wednesday, May 28 at St John’s Church in Pemberton.