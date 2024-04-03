Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Recovery Academy, run by Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust (GMMH), is launching its spring/summer term prospectus.

It features more than 60 face-to-face courses at locations across Wigan, Manchester, Bolton, Salford and Trafford, including new subjects such as chronic pain, managing money and raising awareness around domestic abuse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Recovery Academy launches for the spring/summer term

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tried and tested favourites will also be back, including understanding and managing hearing voices, coaching skills for recovery and using creativity to improve mental well-being.

New digital resources added this term include an e-learning course on supporting someone to stop smoking, a video shining a light on lived experiences from Recovery Academy students and self-help resources to support stress management.

The Recovery Academy launched in 2013 to provide learning opportunities that empower people to manage and support health, well-being and recovery.

It is free to join and available to: anyone experiencing mental health and/or addiction problems; their family, friends and loved ones; GMMH staff members, volunteers and students on placement; and any healthcare professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Watson, head of service user/carer engagement and improvement at GMMH, said: “In light of the fact that it is Stress Awareness Month, I would like to offer our students reassurance of the support that the Recovery Academy can provide. Our team has always taken a ‘little by little’ approach, and over the past 11 years and I have seen many students who have done just that – taken one step at a time. I have seen many of those students go on to bigger and better things, including peer support work and nurse training, and it has been wonderful to know that we have been part of their recovery journey.

“I have also been humbled by the number of service users and carers that have been in touch to say that even one course or resource has helped them manage their everyday stress by knowing that they are not on their own and that other people understand.

“So, I hope that many more people will access whatever it is they need this term, whenever it is that they need it.”