Wigan runner heads to racecourse for fund-raising challenge supporting horse riding charity

Cat DAscendis is a dedicated runner and has completed several races in recent years in support of good causes.

She raised money for charity Burning Nights when she became the fastest female runner dressed as a gingerbread man at the 2017 London marathon, before earning the half marathon world record for the same novel achievement a few months later.

And in 2021 she ran five marathons in four days – with the final one being her 100th marathon overall – to help raise money for a cancer patient seeking treatment not available on the NHS.

Now she is planning to run a half marathon in aid of a charity using horses to make a difference for people with disabilities.

Cat, who lives in Wigan, will take on the 13.1-mile Run Aintree event on Saturday, May 25 at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool.

She said: “I’m looking forward to it. I think it’s quite a few laps around the racecourse. I chose this one because it’s at the racecourse and horse-related.”

Cat, 41, is supporting Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA), a charity which provides therapeutic horse riding lessons for people with developmental and physical disabilities, as well as seeking to improve the lives of those with mental health difficulties.

It is run by qualified coaches and volunteers from centres around the country, including at Landlords Farm Equestrian Centre in Aspull.

The charity offers fun activities like riding and carriage driving, which provide therapy, fitness, skills development and opportunities for achievement.

Cat has seen first-hand the work done by the RDA and hopes to support it with her fund-raising.

She said: “I have had horses in the past. I used to do some work with the RDA about 25 years ago and my daughter is involved now.

"The horses are such therapeutic animals. They bring such joy to the pupils, it’s fantastic.”

So far she has raised £300 for the Friends of Landlords RDA and is continuing to collect donations ahead of the half marathon.