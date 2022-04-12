Beaverbrooks Charitable Trust has bought the specialist vehicle for the North West Air Ambulance Charity.

While the charity has responded to 2,690 calls in the past 12 months, not all incidents can be attended by its helicopters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heather Arrowsmith (CEO at North West Air Ambulance Charity), Susie Nicholas (Beaverbrooks Charity Manager), Anna Blackburn (Beaverbrooks Managing Director) and Paul Holly (Beaverbrooks Head of Community Responsibility) in front of the new Critical Care Vehicle.

In built-up areas such as a city centre, or at times when it may be more suitable to attend by road, the charity will instead deploy crew members using a critical care vehicle.

The new vehicle will attend some of the most critically ill and injured patients across the region, saving time and ultimately saving lives.

The charity’s CEO Heather Arrowsmith said: “We are hugely grateful to our friends at Beaverbrooks for such a significant donation and their long-standing support.