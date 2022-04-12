New critical care vehicle will help charity to save lives in Wigan
A charity dedicated to saving lives has a new critical care vehicle, thanks to a donation from a jewellery firm.
Beaverbrooks Charitable Trust has bought the specialist vehicle for the North West Air Ambulance Charity.
While the charity has responded to 2,690 calls in the past 12 months, not all incidents can be attended by its helicopters.
In built-up areas such as a city centre, or at times when it may be more suitable to attend by road, the charity will instead deploy crew members using a critical care vehicle.
The new vehicle will attend some of the most critically ill and injured patients across the region, saving time and ultimately saving lives.
The charity’s CEO Heather Arrowsmith said: “We are hugely grateful to our friends at Beaverbrooks for such a significant donation and their long-standing support.
"We receive no government or NHS funding, so without this kind of support, we simply would not be able to continue the life-saving work we do.”