Wigan teen charged after mum's death in hit-and-run outside busy bar
A teenager has been charged with a series of driving offences after a hit-and-run in Wigan, which claimed the life of a mum of three.
Nineteen-year-old Jacob Gaskell, of Malborough Avenue, Ince, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving while unlicensed/uninsured, serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and failing to stop.
He was remanded in custody until a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
It follows an incident at 9.20pm on Friday, when a car mounted the pavement outside Fifteens, on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, and collided with pedestrians.
A woman in her 40s, who has not yet been formally named by police, was taken to hospital but died.
Two men were seriously injured in the incident.
A second male arrested after the incident has been released under investigation.
Police are continuing to investigate what happened and anyone with information is asked to call them on 0161 856 4741.