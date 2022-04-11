Nineteen-year-old Jacob Gaskell, of Malborough Avenue, Ince, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving while unlicensed/uninsured, serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and failing to stop.

He was remanded in custody until a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The incident happened on Ormskirk Road in Pemberton, outside Fifteens

It follows an incident at 9.20pm on Friday, when a car mounted the pavement outside Fifteens, on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, and collided with pedestrians.

A woman in her 40s, who has not yet been formally named by police, was taken to hospital but died.

Two men were seriously injured in the incident.

A second male arrested after the incident has been released under investigation.