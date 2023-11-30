Construction work on a new hospital theatre in Wigan is set to begin now planning permission has been granted.

Patients needing orthopaedic operations at Wrightington Hospital could receive faster treatment thanks to the £6.1m project.

Bosses at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) hope this new theatre will reduce the length of waiting lists.

CGI of how the planned expansion of Wrightington Hospital could look

It will be complemented by the creation of additional bed capacity in a purpose-built recovery area adjoining the theatre as part of the same scheme.

It is hoped the increased elective capacity at Wrightington will also reduce pressure on theatre and bed capacity at Wigan Infirmary.

Construction on the new theatre is expected to start in the new year and is hoped to be fully operational in autumn 2024.

The trust’s deputy chief executive Mary Fleming said: “I am delighted that we can now proceed with this build and to be able to offer more patients the excellent orthopaedic services that Wrightington is renowned for in the near future. It will enable us to carry out more procedures, making it much more convenient for patients to get the care they need and help them get back to living fuller lives, faster.”

CGI of how the recovery room could look in the planned expansion of Wrightington Hospital

The ambition is for around 1,200 high-volume, low complexity orthopaedic procedures per year to be carried out within the new theatre.

With orthopaedics being the largest volume elective specialty in Greater Manchester, it is hoped the additional capacity will aid the reduction of NHS waiting lists across the region.

Funding for the new theatre is being provided through NHS England’s Targeted Investment Fund (TIF), which is a national programme designed to increase NHS elective and diagnostic capacity in response to the rising elective backlogs resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The news follows the announcement that Wrightington Hospital received Surgical Hub accreditation by the Getting It Right First Time (GIRFT) programme, following a visit by NHS England in September.

